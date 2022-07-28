Augusta City Council deals with city-owned properties

AUGUSTA - Topics concerning city-owned properties came up at the July meeting of Augusta City Council which took place on the 12th at City Hall.

The Council approved offering to lease space to the Augusta School District space in the Augusta Senior Center. They also agreed to increase rents for city owned property in the building which houses the Augusta Memorial Public Library. The city rents out an office and two apartments in that building.

Amendments were also approved to various city ordinances covering fees for snow and ice removal, rubbish collection and grass mowing by the city for private properties the violate said ordinances in these areas

The Council also approved change orders for sanitary sewer and watermain extensions which specifically covers new manhole covers for city and to change equipment being used in the Well No. 11 project.

In other agenda items: the Council agreed to move the Aug. 9 meeting to the 16th due to the primary election on that day. For that same election they approved combining wards for one ballot in the city.

Seven bartenders' licenses were approved and one was denied by the Council upon recommendation of Augusta Police Chief Gordie O'Brien.