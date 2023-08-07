City of Augusta to support WBA regional tournament

AUGUSTA - The City of Augusta approved giving a donation to the Augusta Athletics to help host a Wisconsin Baseball Association (WBA) regional tournament event at its June meeting held back on the 13th at City Hall.

The donation was for $1,500 for the tournament which is scheduled for Aug. 11-13 on Jan Krueger Field at Memorial Park.

The Council approved the Wapasha Pay Application #5 for Pumphouse Well #11 Project and also approved of engineering agreement amendment #4 with Davy Engineering for the Well No. 11 project as well. They also approved the CMAR report along with all application from local businesses for liquor, beer and cigarette licenses along with all agents for such licenses. Bartender license applications were also approved with one exception.

All licenses and permits for Bean and Bacon Days in early July were approved.

The council approved the retirement of Barb Pritzl as Director of the Augusta Senior Center and began the process of hiring her successor.

The approved the annual garbage hauler’s permit application for the period of July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024 with Waste Management.

There was discussion on municipal truck parking concerns but action on any proposals was tabled until July's meeting.