Eau Claire County Board chooses Coffey as new Chairwoman

EAU CLAIRE - In another lengthy meeting lasting nearly four hours, the Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors chose Nancy Coffee to be its new Chairwoman last week Tuesday, July 18.

Two candidates ran for the post of County Board Chair. Coffey, who represents District No. 10 on the Board, which includes the south side of Eau Claire into the Town of Washington, for the past five years and Stella Pagonis of District No. 4 representing Altoona and a 16-year member of the board. The vote by secret ballot was 15-12 in favor of Coffey.

Coffey is a former Vice-Chair of the Board and pledged both openness and transparency for board members, county administrators and employees.

There was lengthy discussion for a motion to to repeal and recreate Title 18, Zoning of the County Code and to repeal Title 20 of the County Code, Shoreland Protection Overlay District. Title 18 will be renamed the “Land Use and Development Ordinance”, which will consist of the general zoning, subdivision, nonmetallic mining reclamation, and several resources specific overlays: wellhead protection, shoreland and floodplain for towns and areas that have county zoning (which does not include the towns of Ludington, Fairchild and Bridge Creek) which passed unanimously. The Board also unanimously voted to transfer $33,500 to reimburse the county's ADRC for rent it paid to the kitchen in Fall Creek where the county's senior meal programs were made before the ADRC moves the meal-making to the new kitchen in the new highway facility outside Eau Claire.