Eau Claire County Board updates codes on meeting procedure

EAU CLAIRE - The Eau Claire County Board voted to update its codes for Board of Supervisor meeting procedures at its June meeting which took place back on June 21 at the Eau Claire County Government Center.

The Board 26-2 in favor of a resolution which both continues a public hearing before consideration of the county budget both in the October meeting in first November meeting but allows for briefings during the meetings of the Board by department chairs and members of the Board of Supervisors, particularly of the Budget and Finance Committee, on the county budget. The Board also voted 27-1 to change language in the meeting code to make it gender neutral. They also voted down a resolution offered by District No. 6 Supervisor Dane Zook of Fall Creek by 16-12 vote. Zook's resolution would add language to the code to have the Board follow all applicable local, state and Federal laws, ordinances and regulation. Zook stated his amendment to the code was a simple way to make sure the Board follow the law.

"It's always assumed that the Board's action follows the law but this amendment codifies this," Zook said.

But several members of the Board stated in opposition to the amendment that it was unnecessary and could tie Board actions up. in legal problems.

The board also voted down a proposed Proclamation to establish Thursday, July 21, 2022, as Public Education Day in Eau Claire County and supporting involvement by school personnel and residents of Eau Claire County to participate in activities of the Eighth Annual Summer Summit presented by the Wisconsin Public Education Network which would take place at Eau Claire North High School that same day. Board members opposed to the proclamation stated in discussion of the matter that the Summit event was partisan in nature given that several public officer holders associated with the Democratic Party would be there and that the speakers were also associated with liberal of Leftist causes or topics.

"I think a non-partisan county board should not put its stamp of approval on something that is partisan in its make-up and so that's why I'm absolutely voting no," Supervisor Steve Chilson of Pleasant Valley Township said.

The vote was 14-14 and thus failed due to the lack of a majority. One member on the 29-person board was absent from the meeting.

The Board also unanimously voted to approve a re-zoning proposal in the Town of Lincoln near Fall Creek to change the zoning designation from Agricultural Preservation to Agriculture - Residential on the property of Ruth Bontreger on Shale Ridge Rd. for the potential of putting in a new house there.