Fall Creek School Board approved facilities measures

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek School Board approved two facilities-related matters on its agenda during its April 19 meeting held back on April 19

The board unanimously approved updates and revisions to the 10-year Long Range Facilities Plan and also approved a bid document for the lights project for Schultz Field.

The board also approved the Employee Health Insurance Plan, the 2021-2022 Employee Handbook revisions, revisions to the 2021-2022 school calendar and a change of the August school board meeting to Aug. 30.

A first reading was given on revising board policy, rule and exhibit 354 Youth Options Program.

After coming out of closed session to discuss personnel matters the board unanimously approved the following measures: an issuance of a final non-renewal notice to a certified staff member; the Certified Staff Base Wage Contract as presented and coaching/advising recommendations for the 2021-2022 seasons.

The board also honored Tarese Dubiel for her service on the school board.