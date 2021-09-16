FC Village Board considers pets-in-parks ordinance

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek Village Board had a first reading on an ordinance to regulate pets, particularly dogs, in village parks during its August meetings held back on the 9th in the village hall.

The ordinance will require pets be leashed and that owners will be held responsible for cleaning up any waste they leave behind.

The board also approved all pay requests for public works projects and approved the purchase of a new mobile meter reader with software with rural development funds.

A request was made to the village to purchase a small, triangle-shaped lot on Blossom St. new the old village sewer lift station. The board came to a consensus not to pursue the request due to concerns over concerns over snow plowing or deliveries if a fence is put up.

A meeting of the Inland Lake District Board was also held the same night as the village board meeting. During this meeting, Jamie Kaeding of the village's Public Works Department stated that the village spends six hours per week harvesting weeds from the village pond but that in so doing it does affect wildlife such as turtles, fishes and snails, so care is taken in such matters and that the village's long-term management plan for the pond will make it easier to maintain over time. It was also noted by Village Administrator and Public Works Director Jared McKee that weeds were harvested in the spring of 2020 due to a staff shortage and expiration of permit with the state. The DNR had also requested no harvesting of weeds in the village pond in order to conduct a fish survey. The board unanimously approved for the District at $9,300 for 2022 and the levy amount at $9,000.