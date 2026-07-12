Town of Bridge Creek annual meeting approves two non-binding measures

AUGUSTA - The annual meeting of the Town of Bridge Creek, held back on April 21, with 217 persons in attendance, approved the following two non-binding advisory votes as statements of citizen opinion on two topics listed on the meeting's agenda at the town annex building.

The first was on town zoning. The vote gave citizens attending several options to vote for the kind of zoning policy the Town should adopt.. The results were as follows:

a. No Zoning-156

b. County Zoning-28

c. Town Zoning-11

d. Explore All-2.

This allowed several attempts by some Board members to remove the option of town zoning from control of the elected Board to that of citizens attending the annual meeting which is held every third Tuesday in April. These motions were repeated voted out of order by the Town attorney.

Citizens also voted in a non-binding referendum by a 103-48 margin to not renew the Augusta Police Department services after this agreement expires.