Alan Thomas Nichols, of Belgrade, Montana, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 23, 2022, at his home at the age of 70.

He was born on May 22, 1952, to George and Leona (Tumm) Nichols Sr of Mondovi, WI.

Before he retired he was a self employed over the road trucker. Earlier in his life he drove for Poeschel Trucking and Marten Transport of Mondovi.

Alan is survived by his siblings: Virginia Serum of Racine, WI., George Nichols Jr (CeAnn), Sally Lulow, and Peggy Walbillig (Butch), all of Mondovi, Janet Gavin of Silverdale Washington, Barbara Gavin of Park Falls WI., Alan’s special Montana friends: Joe, Connie, Bill, Calvin and Nina and Chuck Remington of Mondovi WI, and survived by nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents George Nichols, Sr. and Leona Rud, sister, Donna Gavin, and brother, Edwin (Hunce) Nichols and brother in laws, Jim Serum, Bill, Roger and Jerry Gavin.

Alan led a life full of adventures and those who knew him have many stories to tell.

Alan has been cremated and his ashes will be scattered in Montana in the Spring, at a location requested by Alan. A celebration of live will be held at a later date.