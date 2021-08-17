Alvin John Gleiter, 92, of Alma, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2021, at Gundersen Care Center Wabasha, MN, with his family by his side. He was born August 19, 1928, to John and Rose Gleiter, on the family farm in Risch Valley, Alma. He married Marie Johnson on June 16, 1951. Together they raised five children, Marjorie (Larry) Jacobs, Susan (Dubbie) Frietag, Alan (Jenny) Gleiter, Beatrice Gleiter, and Sandra (Bill) Boettcher.

Alvin will be remembered for his love of the outdoors, where he enjoyed fishing and hunting turkey and deer. We have many memories of all the good times spent, telling stories around the table after a good day hunting and a gracious blood donor over his lifetime.

He was a quiet, patient; hardworking man who made sure his children knew the value of honesty, faith and working for what you want. We were all blessed to have the wonderful parents we had.

He is survived by his five children; 14 grandchildren, James (Elizabeth) Rotering, Andrea (Chad) Thorson, Josh (Jenessa) Rottering, Henry (Erin) Rotering, Andrew (Kelly) Jacobs, Maria Halvorson, Jason (Susan) Jacobs, Jessica (Brent) Wolf, John (Alex) Boettcher, Matt Gleiter, and Brandon Gleiter along with Katie, Sara, and Elizabeth; 24 great-grandchildren, Ayden, Trystin, Parker, Zoe, Ransom, Jameson, Liam, Esme, Lars, Jette, Natalie, Josh Jr. Ayden, Adrianna, Ayden, Adeline, Asher, Claire, Dakotah Miles, Owen, Henry, Aria, Aubrey; sisters, Pearl Johnson and Arlene Parent; and brother in-law, Willard Johnson. He is further survived by nieces and nephews and good friends.

Alvin was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Marie; and sisters, Alma Gleiter and Emma Loewanhagen, brothers, LaVerne Gleiter and Edwin Gleiter.

A visitation will be held Friday, August 20, 2021, from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, 340 N State Road 35 Alma, WI 54610. Visitation will continue Saturday August 21, from 10 A.M. until the time of the service at 11:00 A.M. at St. John Lutheran Church 709 S 2nd Street Alma, WI. Burial will follow at Mill Creek Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Talbot Family Funeral Homes. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at talbotfuneralhomes.com.