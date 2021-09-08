Amy J Laehn, age 47, of Durand, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire with her family by her side after a long battle with cancer.

Amy “Famous Amos” was born on October 20, 1972, at the Buffalo Memorial Hospital in Mondovi. She was the daughter of Ronnie and Kay (Amundson) Laehn. Amy grew up in the Gilmanton area and graduated from Gilmanton High School. After high school, Amy joined the U.S. Army and served in Frankfurt, Germany. After being honorably discharged, Amy attended CVTC and graduated with a degree in nursing. She took a job as a nurse at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire in the sugery department and worked until her illness forced her to retire. Amy was a loving daughter and even better mother to her three children. She spent her life caring for others as a nurse for many years.

Amy loved camping, reading, music, and most of all her family. Spending time with her grandchildren was something she cherished so greatly. Amy was loved by so many and will continue to be loved daily by her family and friends.

Amy is survived by her husband, Scott Markham; three children, Dominique Laehn, Alecia (Nick Miles) Dawson and TJ Dawson; seven grandchildren, father, Ronnie (Virgene) Laehn; seven siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother, Kay Laehn.

A Celebration of Life will be 12:00PM Noon-4:00PM, Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the Durand American Legion Hall, 203 W. Main St., Durand.

Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.

Condolences may be made online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.