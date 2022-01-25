Andy Wisniewski, 65, of Mondovi, Wisconsin passed away on January 19th, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on August 29th, 1956, to Victor and Clara Wisniewski. He was married to the love of his life, Vicky for the last 42 years.

He was never one to sit with idle hands. The saying goes, “Do what you love and you’ll never work a day in your life.” He lived by that statement. He loved to build, he ran his own construction company for 28 years, building 478 homes, with more remodels and additions. He also loved farming. He moved his family to Mondovi, Wisconsin in 1995, to pursue his love for farming, raising feeders and cash crops. When he wasn’t busy building or farming, he was a family man with a love of the outdoors: hunting, fishing, walking and target practicing. One of his greatest joys over the last seven years was spending time with his grandchildren on the farm.

Andy is survived by his wife, Vicky; daughter, Jill (John), son, Brian (Bridget), son, Brad (Heidi) and son, AJ (Aspen). He has eight grandchildren: Caden, Easton, Dylan, Anna, Mabel, Nicholas, Cole and Levi. He also has three siblings: Maryanne, Joe (Julie) and Victor Jr (Luanne). Andy was preceded in death by his parents, Victor Sr.and Clara; also by his father in law Butch.

A memorial Mass was celebrated on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mondovi. A memorial gathering was held on Sunday, January 23, 2022, from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi Chapel and again on Monday from 10:00 AM until the hour of the Mass at the church.

Those unable to attend the memorial Mass may watch the livestream broadcast at Talbot Family Funeral Homes-Facebook page. Talbot Family Funeral Homes-Scenic Rivers Cremation Center assisted the Family with arrangements.