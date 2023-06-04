Arlene Julia Ruff, of Alma, WI, passed away on March 27, 2023, at Spring Brook Community, Onalaska, WI, at the age of 89 with her daughter, Christine at her side. Arlene was born on March 25, 1934, to the late Harvey and Stella (Muehleisen) Kurtzweg. On May 13, 1934, she was baptized at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Cream, WI, and on July 14, 1946, she was confirmed at the church. She graduated from the Alma High School and on August 26, 1952, she was united in marriage to Gaylord Ruff. To this union, they had two daughters.

Arlene was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church until it closed, then joined Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Nelson, WI. Arlene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a wonderful cook, and loved to bake. She liked the outdoors and watching the wildlife while working with her husband on the Ruff Homestead. She was also the secretary for the Zion Church and of St. Michaels Lutheran Home. Later she worked for H&R Block and was the Treasurer for the Township of Alma.

Arlene will be sadly missed by her daughters, Maxine (Lowell) Mueller of Lewiston, MN, and daughter, Christine Ruff of Alma, WI. Grandchildren, Amber (Greg Kaibel), and Matthew Mueller, and Great grandson, Oliver, several nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gaylord, who passed away May 5, 1993, and her sister, Marjorie Dieckman.

Funeral services for Arlene were held on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church in Nelson, WI. A visitation was held on Sunday, April 2, 2023, from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, Alma Chapel and again on Monday, at the church from 10:00 AM until the hour of the service. Burial followed the fellowship at Buffalo City Cemetery, Buffalo City, WI.