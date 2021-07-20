Arnold Eugene Risler, age 84, of Mondovi, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the American Lutheran Home of Mondovi.

He was born on September 17, 1936, in the Town of Albany, Pepin County, WI to the late Leo and Mary (Poeschel) Risler.

Arnold attended Mondovi schools and graduated from Mondovi High School with the class of 1954.

On September 17, 1959, Arnold was united in marriage to Valerie Schuh at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rock Falls. To this loving union, five children were born. Valerie preceded Arnold in death on July 19, 2004.

Arnold, in 1961, began his service to his Country as a member of the United States Army and served in the Berlin, Germany crisis as a mechanic and motor pool.

Upon returning from active duty, Arnold worked for Jim Heike as a farm hand, a mechanic at the Ford Garage but most notably as a farmer on his own family homestead in the Town of Albany. He also enjoyed driving the Amish to where ever they needed to be and was a faithful Parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mondovi and the Knights of Columbus.

Arnold was a man that could fix and repair most anything mechanical. He enjoyed camping, riding snowmobiles, attending auctions, traveling. Arnold was a very active and award winning tractor puller with his Coop and will be remembered as a humble winner. His greatest joy in his life was quite simply his family, especially his loving grandchildren.

Arnold will be sadly missed by his children, Lynette Caballero, Daryl Risler and his significant other, Lynn Hansen, Bruce Risler and his significant other, Rebecca Reinhardt, Brent (Cretia) Risler and Sharon (Chris) Pratt; grandchildren, Alanna Caballero, Nick (Michaela) Risler, Taylor Risler, Kayla (Brendan) McCabe, Brittany Risler, Cassandra Risler, Whittney Risler and her Significant other, Cameron Sundberg, Teresa Risler, Chanson Risler, Jacey Risler and her significant other, Nate Wenner, Savannah Erdman, Cole and Riley Pratt. Six great-grandchildren and one on the way; three brothers, Ronald (Claudia) Risler, Gary Risler, Loren (Judy) Risler, sisters, Glenda (Mark) Busch and Beverly Deutscher; also by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi chapel from 4:00 PM ending with prayers of repose for Arnold at 8:00 PM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Mondovi. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the hour of the Mass. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Rock Falls.

Please share your memories of Arnold or express your condolences at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com