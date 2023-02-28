Arthur W. Zastrow Jr., 90, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023, at Heritage Specialty Care. In agreement with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church, located at 201 1st Avenue, in Hiawatha, Iowa. Memorial services will follow at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, at the church, with Reverend Dr. Dean F. Rothchild officiating. A private family Inurnment will take place at a later date at Bohri’s Valley Cemetery in Fountain City, Wisconsin. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion is assisting the family.

Arthur was born on June 8, 1932, in Arcadia, Wisconsin, the son of Arthur Sr. and Louise (Koenig) Zastrow. As a young man, he worked as a butter maker for Fountain City Creamery. After graduation, Arthur served honorably in the United States Army as a Chef, during the Korean Conflict. Upon returning home, he worked as a computer service engineer for various companies including, G.E., Philco, Collins Radio, and Decision Data. On July 6, 1957, Arthur was united in marriage to Alice Mae Ernst at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, in Winona, Minnesota. He enjoyed old time music and playing cards. Arthur was known as the “Handy Man” and was always ready to help anyone in need. His mother waited and waited for him to cook her meals. Arthur will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Arthur is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 65 years, Alice; daughters, Susan (Bret) Sergent of Pequot Lakes, Minnesota, Diane Stepanek (Bill Marberry) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Debra Zastrow of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Mitchell and Michael Sergent, and Katarina Wehde; step-grandson, Matthew Sergent; brother, Melvin (Shirley) Zastrow of Buffalo City, Wisconsin; and sister-in-law, Judy Zastrow of Buffalo City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Doris Rollings, and Marion Mueller; and brother, Alvin Zastrow.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all the staff at Heritage Specialty Care, including Nurse, Vicky for all of the love, care, and support they gave to Arthur during his stay.

Memorials in Arthur’s memory may be directed to the family.

