BARRY GORDON NORDSTROM

Barry Gordon Nordstom, 71, of rural Eleva, lost his battle with COPD and emphysema on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at his home, which he loved so much.

Barry was born June 2, 1948, in Norway Mich., to Gordon and Shirley (Budd) Nordstrom. He married Rosalind Indgjer April 9, 1977, in Eau Claire, Wis.

He was known by many names: Horse, Bruce North, Daddy Gurs, and Nervous Nordstrom to name a few.

Barry sold canoes, light bulbs, Dairy Vac’s, antiques (some of which he restored), and clocks. He cut wood and worked at a radio station.

Barry loved hunting, fishing, the Vikings, his many fur babies, and the antiques sales with his brothers. He just loved to buy and sell whatever he could. Most of all, he loved his two little grandsons.

He is survived by his loving partner, Rosalind Nordstrom of Eleva; son, Carl (Amber Brock) Nordstrom of Minneapolis; daughter, Dena Nordstrom of Altoona; two brothers, Jon Nordstrom of St. Louis Park and Jeff (Terri) Nordstrom of Minneapolis; sister, Jolene (Jack) Morris of Minneapolis; two grandsons, Davin Sulerud and Corbin Nordstrom; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother and his best fur friend, Beamer.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the American Legion Hall in Gilmanton from 1 p.m. until?

Military rites, by Forrest-Gunderson-Klevgard American Legion Post 264, will be held at 1:30 p.m.

The family would like to thank Interim Healthcare and Hospice, Hudson for their support and care.

Online condolences may be offered at www.edisonfuneralhome.com.