Beatrice Jean Mikelson, age 96, of Wabasha, formerly of Nelson, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Gundersen St. Elizabeth Nursing Home.

Beatrice, the daughter of the late Edwin and Edna (Reinhardt) Jost, was born on December 12, 1926, in Nelson, WI.

On December 21, 1944, Beatrice was united in marriage to Orlin Mikelson, in Winona, MN. To this union, two sons, Daniel and David, were born. Orlin preceded Beatrice in death in 1985.

Beatrice enjoyed spending her summers at her permanent camper in Chetek where she embraced time spent with her camping friends and visits from her family. She also enjoyed her time together with family during the holiday season at the family homestead in rural Nelson.

Beatrice loved her life in the country and embracing her family that she loved so much, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Beatrice is survived by her sons, Daniel (Sharon) of Wabasha and David (Diane) of Stratford, WI; grandchildren, Brad (Diane) Mikelson, Bruce (Melissa) Mikelson, Eric (Melissa) Mikelson and Dana (Sarah) Mikelson; great grandchildren, Ryan, Isaac, Jacob, Ian, Logan, Cooper, Maren, Trevor and Brett; also by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents, Beatrice was preceded in death by her husband, Orlin and brother, Milton Jost.

Funeral services for Beatrice will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Lyster Lutheran Church with Pastor Michael Vetsch officiating. Burial will follow at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday April 14, from 10:00 AM until the hour of the service.

The family of Beatrice would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to the entire staff of St. Elizabeth Nursing home and St. Croix Hospice for their wonderful and loving care given to her.