Benjamin Donald Tock, 39, of Sparta, died on Sunday, February 20, 2022. He passed in his sleep. Benjamin was born on June 21, 1982, to Russell Tock and Catherine (Averbeck) Tock in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Ben grew up and attended High School in Sparta, Wisconsin. After he graduated he spent time in Hudson, Wisconsin working at Cardinal Glass and also spent a year in Maui, Hawaii, where he worked and lived with his Aunt Susie Averbeck. Ben eventually came back and settled in Sparta. He loved animals, especially all of the dogs in his life and they loved him. He was an avid Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Brewers fan and even sported a Brewers tattoo. His greatest love may have been the music he enjoyed. He also loved spending time with his nephew and nieces.

Benjamin is survived by his Grandmother, Erna Averbeck; Parents, Russell and Dana Tock, and Cathy Averbeck; Siblings, Cassandra Tock, Joel Tock, and Hunter Smith; Nieces and Nephews, Josiah, Dakota, and Azalea; Aunts and Uncles, Steven (Lynn) Tock, Tom Tock, Kristine Tock, Helmuth (Jane Blair) Serjogins, Nick (Kim) Serjogins, and Susie Averbeck; Cousins, Nicholas Serjogins, Mitchell (Kendra) Serjogins, Tommy (Megan) Tock, Betsy Kaplan, Nicole Tock, Loren Tock, and Kirby Tock.

Benjamin was preceded in death by his Maternal Grandfather, Donald Averbeck, Paternal Grandfather, Richard Tock, Paternal Grandmother, Penny Tock, and Uncle Alex Serjogins.

Memorial Service to be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation of Sparta. Pastor Loretta Waughtal to officiate.

Memorial Visitation to be held before the service from 11:00 until the time of service at the funeral home. Family and friends are welcome to gather for some food and drinks after the Memorial Service at The Zone (back room) in Sparta, WI.

