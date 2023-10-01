Bernadette Caroline “Bernie” Olson, age 69, of Mondovi, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 8, 2023, with her loving family at her side.

She was born on March 24, 1953, in La Crosse, a daughter of Jerome and Marcella (Servais) Weiker.

Bernie attended and graduated from La Crosse Central High School. She furthered her education at Western Wisconsin Technical College, earning her Associates Degree in interior design.

On August 9, 1991, Bernie was united in marriage to Dennis Olson at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi.

On March 30, 1987, Bernie began a career that spanned 25 years at Marten Transport, retiring on October 12, 2012, as Operations Manager.

She was a longtime member of Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi.

Bernie loved her home in the Town of Naples and watching nature and all the wildlife that surrounded her. She also enjoyed baking, cooking, RV camping and gardening. Bernie was a gracious gardener and loved to share her vegetables with both her friends and family. Bernie’s greatest love and passion was for her family, especially her grandchildren, where she enjoyed attending their sporting events. Bernie’s gracious and giving soul will long live in the hearts of all that were blessed to know her.

Bernadette will be sadly and forever missed by her husband, Dennis; children, Jay (Renee) Weber, Amanda (Tony) Nied, Heath (Sarah) Olson and Nathan (Casey Buck) Olson; 11 grandchildren, Kalista, Caden and Braxton Weber; Landon and Jordan Nied; Allie, Jaxson, and Jenna Olson; Brooke, Miranda and Zander Williams; siblings, Joan (Tim) Wood, Sandi (Randy) Osgood, Jim (Sharon) Weiker, Karen (David) Elliott, Steve (Laura) Weiker, Rose (Jon) Dahle, Cindy (Tony) Wheeler, Connie (Quincy) Thurin, Lori Bendel, Jeff (Kathleen) Weiker and Amy (Troy) Garbers; also by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a litany of dear friends.

Bernadette was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Marcella Weiker; son, Michael Peterson; parents in law, Marvin and Eleanor Olson; sister in law Karen Thompson.

A memorial celebration will be held on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 4:00 PM at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi. A memorial gathering for friends and family will be held on Sunday from 1:00 PM until the hour of the service at 4:00 PM at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to family wishes for a future charity would be appreciated.