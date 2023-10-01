Betty L. Brown, 93, of Buffalo City, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Dec. 26, 2022. Betty was born July 3, 1929, to Frank and Lillian (Klose) Sass. Betty grew up on a dairy farm in Pepin, WI. After graduating from Pepin High School she moved to Winona, MN where she met Robert “Bob” Brown. They married Nov. 30, 1949, and moved to Buffalo City, WI in 1960. As a loving mother she enjoyed sewing dresses for her daughters, making baked goods every Friday, and could often be seen riding her bike around town with her dog Kippy in a basket. In 1970, she took a job as Deputy Clerk of Circuit Court of Buffalo County before being elected as Clerk of Circuit Court and retiring from her position in 1994. After her and Bob retired, they wintered in Arizona, traveled through Europe, took family cruises, and bus trips to MN and WI casinos. Much of their time was spent with their children and grandchildren.

The family would like to extend their gratitude on behalf of our Mother to Pastor Mark Wilde of Christ Lutheran Church, Cochrane, WI for his spiritual counseling, Theresa, Robin and the wonderful staff at Lake Winona Manor for their kindness and caring, and Winona Health Hospice for their compassion and comfort.

She is survived by her children, Terry Brown of Buffalo City, WI, Vicki (Richard) Jacobson, Winona, Jodi (Ned) Albert of Burnsville, MN; grandsons, Chris Jacobson (fiancé Stephanie Erickson), of Winona, and Ben Albert of Burnsville, MN and nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert “Bob” Brown, and brother Rene (Jeanette) Sass.

A memorial service for Betty will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 12:00 PM at Christ Lutheran Church in Cochrane with Pastor Mark Wilde officiating. A memorial gathering will be held from 11:00 AM until the hour of the service at the church. Inurnment will be at Buffalo City Cemetery in July.

Talbot Funeral Home, Cochrane Chapel is assisting with arrangements