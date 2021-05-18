Bill L. Schreiner, 91, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2021. A lifelong resident of Mondovi, he began working at Arnies’ Garage as a mechanic at only 15 years old. After enlisting in the Army, he was stationed in Germany where he served as a motor transport operator. He escorted Dwight D. Eisenhower, before his presidency, several times from the airport back to the barracks and then back to the airport. While stationed in Germany, he met and married his wife, Gunde. They were married 66 years.

Bill worked for John Deere as a mechanic for many years. He also had his own lime truck business spreading lime. He also owned and operated Bill’s Service Shop, retiring in 2003.

Bill is survived his wife, Gunde; three daughters, Melita (Wayne), Karen (Teefer), Marilyn (David); five grandchildren, and one great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, and sister in-law. He is further survived by other loving friends and family.

Arrangements were entrusted to Talbot Family Funeral Homes. Private services will be at a later date. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Dove HealthCare West in Eau Claire for over three years of care and also Mayo Hospice of Eau Claire. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at talbotfuneralhomes.com.