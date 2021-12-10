Brenda L. Bauer, age 42, of Latimer, IA formerly of Pepin, WI passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Brenda was born on May 29, 1979, to Allen and Connie (Ziehl) Bauer. She was raised with three brothers in rural Durand before her family purchased a farm in Pepin WI. Brenda graduated from Pepin High School in 1997.

Forever known as a tomboy, Brenda began working as part of a pit crew at the Fountain City race track after high school. It was there that she met the love of her life, Dale Hager. Together, they owned and operated Dale Hager Trucking and enjoyed their time together, trucking across the United States. Brenda had an adventurous spirit and loved traveling as well, especially to her favorite destination, Mexico. In between cross-country treks, Dale and Brenda could be found working in their shop and doing projects around their home in Iowa.

Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, Brenda fought like a champion. Knowing the fragility of life, she made time for what mattered most: trucking with Dale, one more trip to Mexico, and spending time with family. Brenda was so proud of her nieces and nephews and either attended or live-streamed most, if not all, of their activities. We will miss her dearly and are so thankful for all the wonderful memories we have!

Brenda is survived by her lifelong partner and love, Dale Hager; parents, Allen and Connie Bauer of Nelson, WI; brothers, Richard (Mary) Bauer of Mondovi, WI and Robert (Tanya) Bauer of Menomonie, WI; nieces and nephews, Dane and Allie Jo Bauer and Raith, Lindy, and Porter Bauer; Dale’s parents, Gene Hager (Minda Ounasser) and Sheryl Hager; Dale’s siblings, Arrott (Jenna) Hager and Courtney (Tim) Marxhausen; nieces and nephews, Dustin, Trace, Brayden, Karlee, Dawson, and Mara Hager and Abby and Emily Marxhausen.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Bruce Bauer, and her grandparents.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 2:00-5:00 pm at The Community Center in Latimer, IA. Because Brenda was loved by so many from her hometown, there will be another gathering on Sunday, October 24, 2021, from 1:00-5:00 pm at Urne’s Whitetail Bar and Grill in Urne, WI.