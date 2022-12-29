Cameron Powers, 46, of Fergus Falls, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

Cameron Lee Powers was born March 20, 1976 to Jeffrey E. and Catherin L. (Parendo) Powers in Duluth, MN. He attended various elementary schools in Duluth and middle school in Blaine. He attended high school in Proctor, Austin, and Alexandria, MN, graduating from Jefferson Senior High School in 1995. After graduating from high school, he worked various factory and sales positions at Palmer industries, Radio Shack, and The Water Doctor. He attended Alexandria Technical College, earning a degree in Marketing and Sales Management in 2005. After college, he worked at Art’ N sign, Motion Industries, Pamida, AT&T, Quality Toyota, Design Electronics, and most recently, Walgreens. (All positions were in sales and management.) He considered each job a new adventure, learning new skills along the way. Many customers and co-workers became friends. He was excellent with computers, technology, and electronics.

On December 5, 1997, Cameron married Kimberly Lampert in Alexandria.

He attended Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.

In his youth, he enjoyed deer hunting and fishing trips to the Boundary Waters with his dad and uncles. He had also enjoyed bowling, skiing, soccer, and archery. Flying drones was his newest hobby! He also loved spending time with family. Cameron loved kids! He had many fun times with his nephews, nieces, and his own children.

Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Sam and Dorothy Parendo and Rodger and Dolores “Dody” Powers; uncles, Jonathan Powers and Gene Powers, and cousins, Ashley Ann Sobczak and Shaylea Fechner.

Cameron is survived by his wife of 25 years, Kimberly Powers and their children, Salvatore and Sylvia Powers all of Fergus Falls; parents, Jeffrey and Catherine “Cathy” Powers of Alexandria; sister, Lisa (Richard) Mesmer of Osakis; father and mother-in-law, Gary and Dianne Lampert of Morris; brother-in-law, Todd (Angie) Lampert of Niceville, FL; sisters-in-law, Nina (Brian) Spohr of St. Cloud and Maurine (Brett) Nelson of Hancock; nephews, Tyler (Lindsey) Lampert, Tanner (Haley) Lampert, Travis Lampert, Preston (Yahui) Spohr, Austin Nelson, Andrew (Amelia) Nelson, and Avery Nelson; nieces, Jori Spohr, Mattia Nelson, and Jaedyn Spohr; great-nephews, Danny Lampert, Teddy Lampert, and Isaac East; great-nieces, Clara Lampert, Alexis Lampert, Norrace Lampert, and Aria Spohr, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, co-workers, and customers.

Visitation was, 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.

Memorial Service: 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.

Clergy: Reverend Rich Iverson

Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN at a later date

Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.

Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com