Carol (Dregney) Dutter, 74, of Eleva, WI passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, peacefully at her home after a courageous battle with cancer and heart issues.

She was born August 25, 1947, the daughter of Norman and Ida (Sandberg) Dregney.

She attended school in Modena and graduated from Mondovi High School.

On May 29, 1965, she married David Dutter. They worked together at the Dutter Family Farm. Carol enjoyed farming, baking and spending time with her family and friends. Carol was always willing to help anyone who needed it and always put everyone else before herself. She cared for her husband for many years before his passing in 2020.

Carol is survived by her Children Wendy (John) Sabelko, Tim (Angela) Dutter, Kim (Brian) Wade, Kellee (Brandon) Sessions, Grandchildren Nicole (Chad), Bethany (Dylan), James (Paige), Michaela (Nick), Dylan, Emily, Clara, Adam and Bradley. Great Grandchildren Austin, Kylea, McKenzie, Miley, Blakely, Monroe, Noah, Jace and Hayes. Her Brother Ron Dregney, Sister in Law Sandy (Alan) Brantner and Aunt Dorothy Moe. Special Friend Claudia Wampole and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Carol was preceded in death by her Husband, Dave, Parents, Norman and Ida Dregney, Brother, Neil Dregney, Sister in Law, Bev Dregney, In Laws, Donald and Betty Dutter.

A gathering to celebrate the life of Carol will be held on Thursday February 10th 2022, from 4pm until 6 pm at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi chapel.