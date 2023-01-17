Carol Marie Erickson, was a wonderful wife, mom, grandma, great grandma, great-great grandma, sister, aunt and friend to many!

Carol passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the young age of 87, at Orchard Hills in Eau Claire, WI.

Carol was born on May 30, 1935, in Mondovi, WI, to Henry and Mae (Kins) Larson.

Carol attended Gilmanton High School and graduated in 1953. She enjoyed being a member of the high school marching band and played the lead actor in many of the high school plays. In addition, she was a proud member of the Larson Family Band as their piano player.

On June 10, 1952, Carol was united in marriage to Archie Erickson of Rock Falls, WI, in Mason City, IA.

Her work career began as a telephone operator in Gilmanton with her last job being the church secretary at Central Lutheran Church for 28 years. Carol retired early so that she could care for her husband, Archie.

Carol was an active member of Central Lutheran Church, the CLCW and the Martha Circle. She also was a member of the Mondovi VFW Auxiliary and the Mondovi American Legion Auxiliary Post #154.

In addition, she enjoyed volunteering for the Red Cross Blood Mobile. She was a friend to all with an infectious smile and gift to gab.

Carol was also the biggest fan of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She kept many bleachers warm watching various sports and concerts. It didn’t matter what the weather was…. She was there cheering them on!

Carol is survived by her daughters, Sue (Roger) Leirmo, Jo Ann (Chad) Franz, both of Mondovi, and Mary Krueger of Eau Claire; her sons, Mike (Dobber) Erickson of Whitehall and Mark (Cathy) Erickson of De Forest; her wonderful grandchildren, great grandchildren and one precious great-great granddaughter. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Betty Larson of Racine, Shirley Larson of Mondovi, Janice Larson of Wisconsin Dells and also numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Archie; daughter, Barbie Stevens; one grandchild; son-in-law, Larry Stevens; her parents; four brothers, Bill Larson, Don Larson, Lyman Larson, Bob Larson and one sister, Doris Knecht; sister-in-law, Doris Jacobson, brothers-in-law, Bill Erickson and Ed Erickson.

Carol’s funeral services will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Central Lutheran Church, Mondovi with Pastor Carl Ames officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Lutheran Cemetery in Mondovi.

Family and Friends may visit at Kjentvet- Smith Funeral Home in Mondovi on Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 PM and also at the church on Friday January 20, 2023, at 10:00 AM until the time of services.

