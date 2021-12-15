Charlene T. Johnson, age 78, of Mondovi, formerly of Nelson, died Sunday, December 12, 2021, at home in Mondovi after a brief struggle with cancer with her family by her side and under the loving care of St. Croix Hospice.

Charlene was born on December 5, 1943, in Durand. She was the daughter of Elmer and Tillie (Torgerson) Evans. Charlene grew up in the Urne area, attended school in Urne and graduated from the Durand High School. Charlene married Ronald J. Johnson on October 20, 1962, at Lyster Lutheran Church. After marriage, they lived on Maxville Prairie for a short time before moving to a farm in Urne where they raised their family. In 1988, they moved to a home just North of Nelson where Charlene lived until her health required her to move to Mondovi.

Charlene enjoyed dancing, baking and cooking. Most of all, Charlene loved to spend time with her family and friends.

Charlene is survived by her children, Cindy (Fiancé Dean Erickson) Potting of Strum, Randy (Terri) of Nelson and Rodney (Kendra) of Durand; five grandchildren, Barry, Heather, Jackie, Kaila and Jenna; five great grandchildren, Jessup, Emmitt, Christave, Isaiah and Maverick; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ronald Johnson and two brothers, Orlin and a brother in infancy.

Funeral Services will be 10:30AM Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Lyster Lutheran Church in Nelson. Rev. Michael Vetsch will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00PM-7:00PM Friday at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand and one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.

