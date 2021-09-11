Cheryl L. Ringler, age 60, of Buffalo City WI, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Winona Hospital. She was born on January 22, 1961, in Winona MN, the daughter of Clyde and Bonnie (Schultz) Baumann.

Cheryl attended Cochrane-Fountain City Schools, graduating with the C-FC High School Class of 1979. She married Scott Ringler in Winona MN and to this union, a daughter named Tara was born.

Cheryl liked taking long walks, birdwatching from her home, playing cards and was also an avid Green Bay Packers fan. She will be remembered for her love of flowers and laughing with family and friends.

Cheryl will be missed by her daughter Tara and Jim Wilde of Onalaska WI; her brother Brook and Darcy Baumann of Onalaska WI; her brother Bryan Baumann and Dana Toso of Minneapolis MN; and her step-sister Lauri and Randy Kindschy of Nelson WI. She will also be missed by her nieces, Katie, Megan and Elizabeth Baumann; along with cousins, other relatives and friends.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her father Clyde Baumann, her mother Bonnie Rieck and her step-father Dave Rieck. At Cheryl’s request, a private family graveside service was held at Buffalo City Cemetery.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith”. Timothy 4:7