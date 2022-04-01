Cindy Lou Ableidinger, age 61, of Mondovi, passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family at her side on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

She was born on October 9, 1960, in Winona, MN a daughter of the late Delbert and Kay (Justin) Grossell.

Cindy attended Mondovi Schools and graduated from Mondovi High School with the class of 1978.

On August 26, 1978, Cindy was united in marriage to Dale Ableidinger at Zion Lutheran Church in Mondovi. To this loving union, three children were born.

Cindy was employed at the American Lutheran Communities in Mondovi where she worked in the food service dietary department as a cook.

Cindy would always enjoy the challenge of a good word search, making a puzzle, or crocheting beautiful afghans for her family.

Many will remember Cindy as an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings and how she would wear her Vikings gear with pride.

Cindy had a soft spot in her heart and would give to anyone in need of a helping hand or a loving shoulder. Her family will long remember her for her unconditional love and devotion she gave to them, especially her precious grandchildren.

Cindy will be sadly missed by her husband of 43 years, Dale of Mondovi; children, Jason (Kimberly) of Eau Claire, Joshua (fiancée, Emily) of Mondovi and Jessica (Doug) Rustad of Gilmanton; grandchildren, Isabelle and Lily; Joselyn, Kayce and Wiley; and Issac and Alexis; siblings, Bob (Lori) Grossell, Randy (John Sullivan) Braatz, Debbie (Ken) Delong, Laurie (Randy) Mann, Terri (Mike) Owens, Scott (fiancée, Stephanie) Grossell and Eric (Sara) Falls; also by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents and step-mom which she thought of as her own, Marian Grossell.

A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022 from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi Chapel.

Please share a memory of Cindy or express your condolences to comfort Cindy’s family at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com