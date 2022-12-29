Clarice Larson, age 82, of Mondovi, WI, passed away on December 26, 2022, at her residence in the American Lutheran Home where she has lived since 2018.

Clarice was born September 29, 1940, at home in Buffalo County. She was the daughter of Herman and Myrtle Meyer. Clarice grew up in the Urne area and graduated from Durand High School. She married Duane Larson on February 8, 1958. They raised seven children on a dairy farm in Canton Township after moving there in 1969.

Clarice was an avid bowler and milked cows on the farm before moving to town in 1994. She also loved to play cards and treasured cows with over 1,000 in her collection.

She was definitely known for her famous potato salad, pickles, and Norwegian baked goods. Clarice had plenty of treats for the kids and grandkids and the cow candy bowl was always full.

She helped everyone out with babysitting and even had some grandkids in the grocery cart while milking cows. The kids always loved going to “grandma cow’s” house whether it was on the farm or in Mondovi.

Clarice was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary 154 and Sacred Heart Parish and the CCW (Council of Catholic Women).

Thank you to all of the family and friends who visited Clarice in the nursing home along with the Hospice and American Lutheran Staff for their care and concern.

She is preceded in death by her husband Duane, brothers Merle and Herbie, and grandchildren Jennifer, Josie, and Brock.

Clarice is survived by her children, Daniel Larson (Carrie) of Menomonie, Roger Larson (Sally) of Mondovi, Patsy Poeschel (Roger) of Durand, Bonnie Hutter (Mitchell) of Eau Galle, Leroy Larson (Michele) of Birchwood, Mitch Larson (Denise) of Nelson, and Mary Hoffmann (Daniel) of Sleepy Eye, MN.

Clarice is further survived by 21 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren, her sister Mary Lou Ennes, sister-in-laws Joan Meyer and Yvonne Thorson, many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Mondovi. Visitation will be Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 4:00- 7:00 pm at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Mondovi and one hour prior to the services at the church on Friday. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.

To express on-line condolences, visit obituaries at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com.