Clarwin A. Engel, age 95, of Winona, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 24, 2024, in the comfort of his home.

He was born on February 18, 1929, in Fountain City, WI, to Arthur and Emma (Klein) Engel. He honorably served his country with the United States Army, and was a member of the American Legion for over 50 years.

Clarwin was united in marriage with Edna Mae Brevig on May 20, 1961, at Rushford Lutheran Church in Rushford, MN. He was employed with Allis Chalmers of Matteson, IL, for 35 years until his retirement, and was a member of St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona.

He will be remembered for his appreciation of the simpler things in life, and he especially enjoyed gardening, grilling, and going Polka dancing with Edna Mae.

Clarwin is lovingly survived by his wife, Edna Mae; daughter, Karen (Edward) Kalina; grandchildren: Jamie (John), Christopher, and Charles (Cheyenne); great-grandchildren: Makayla, Logan, and Dash; sister: Margaret Onsager; brother: Allen (Kathy) Engel; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; great-grandson, Caspian; brother-in-law: Ralph Onsager; and a sister-in-law: Shirley Engel.

Visitation was held from 11 AM until the funeral service at 1 PM on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona. The Reverend Richard A. Moore will officiate.

Following the service, military rites were provided outside of the church by the American Legion Leon J. Wetzel Post 9 of Winona.

Clarwin will be laid to rest at the Fountain City Public Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be: Christopher Kalina, Charles Kalina, Randy Engel, Tony Engel, David Onsager, and Gary Rossin.

Memorials may be directed to St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church, the St. Martin’s Radio Ministry, or to a charity of choice.

Online condolences or memories may be left for Clarwin’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.