Cody Scott Tucker, age 18, of the Town of Nelson, Buffalo County, WI passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at home.

He was born on November 12, 2003, in Wabasha, MN. He was the son of Jana Tucker and Matthew Walstrom.

Cody attended Alma Area Schools and was currently a senior at Alma High School. He was accepted at CVTC in Eau Claire to start his educational requirements for residential construction.

After school, Cody would work at Lindstrom Equipment in Modena and during his summer break would work for Brett Owens at Mondovi Metal & Post Frame, LLC. Cody learned a lot from Brett and looked up to him as a mentor.

He enjoyed time spent outside tending to the farm, doing construction work or driving his 1988 Ford F-250 through the fields by his home. Recently, Cody enjoyed demolition derbies and spending time with the demo crew. Every year you would find Cody volunteering at the Broil Fest in Eleva.

Cody will be forever remembered at a kind and caring young man…quiet and soft spoken and would always have the back of those he knew.

Cody will be forever missed by his parents, Jana Tucker Nelson of Eleva and Matthew (Sara) Walstrom of the Town of Nelson; siblings, Caleb Walstrom, Jesse Knutson, Collin Walstrom, Shay Wells, Jr and Callie Mae Walstrom; maternal grandmother, Fay (Steve) Tucker and maternal grandfather, Dennis Tucker; also by aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and dear friends.

Cody was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal great-grandparents.

A memorial gathering was held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, Alma Chapel.

A memorial service was held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 for the immediate and close family members, and will be live streamed for all to be part of the service. Please join the live stream at the Talbot Family Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in the name of Cody Tucker for future scholarships for those in the educational pursuit of a career in residential construction.

