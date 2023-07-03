Dakota Scott “Cody” Au, age 27, of the Town of Belvidere, Buffalo County, WI passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at his home.

He was born on September 16, 1995, in Arizona, the son of Jesse Au and the late Kimberly Klopp.

Dakota owned and operated Au-Thentic construction company. He was a very talented man at his trade.

Dakota was a free spirited man that enjoyed traveling the United States, especially to his favorite area the southwestern region of Arizona.

He will be remembered for his kind and generous heart and was willing to help anyone that was in need. His time here on earth was way too short, but his memory will live on in the hearts of his family and friends.

Cody will be deeply missed by his son, Harrison Marshall Au and Harrison’s mother, Coreen Rindahl; father, Jesse Au; sister, Savana Au; maternal grandparents, Stephen & Karla Klopp and Judy & Larry Marum; paternal grandparents, Gary Au and Diane & Don McDonald; maternal great grandparents, Patricia Steiner and Leona Anderson; his three nephews, Julian, Jayden and Josiah; and also by aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

Cody was preceded in death by his mother, Kimberly Dawn Klopp; maternal great grandfathers, Norman G. Klopp, Donald M. Anderson and Robert Steiner and maternal great grandparents, Marion and Lyle Leek.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the Talbot Family Funeral Home in Alma. Inurnment will be at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Mondovi.

