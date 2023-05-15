David Hurtley, passed away on February 12, 2023, from cancer. He was 84 years old.

He was born in Mondovi, Wisconsin, to Lloyd and Laurel Hurtley.

He graduated from high school in 1956, and joined the Air Force. He was a jet engine mechanic.

In 1961, he married Judy Rutschow and they moved to Junction City, Oregon. He worked for a lumber company and he and Judy started a horse business. They had two sons, Shawn and Chad. In 1973, they moved to Sisters. They lived on Star Route, which eventually was renamed Hurtley Ranch Road.

They ranched, bred, trained, and showed horses. One of their favorite horses was Trouble’s Joker. He became a AAA AQHA Champion and AQHA Superior Halter Horse. He ran AAA at the age of 9 years old on the racetrack.

Eventually they started a horse hauling business known as Hurtley Ranch Pony Express, hauling horses all over the United States.

He was a lifetime member of the American Quarter Horse Association. He loved to snowmobile, ride horses, and go to rodeos. He had a great passion for horses and had them all his life.

Dave is survived by his son Shawn Hurtley (Michelle) of Marco Island, Florida; former daughter-in-law Arlene (Shorty) Haugen (Alan); grandchildren Rylee Hurtley, Dally Hurtley, Josh Hurtley, Sarah Robinson, Jacob Hurtley, Josiah Hurtley, and Jonathan Hurtley; three great-grandchildren; his sister, Betty Bauer; and many nieces and nephews.

Dave remarried Carol Wilbur in 2005 and gained two stepsons, Ron (Shannon) and Will (Diane) Goodwin; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his wife, Judy Hurtley; his youngest son Chad Hurtley; his brother, Harold; and two sisters, Jean and Joyce.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

A celebration of life was held on April 22, at the Sisters Rodeo Grounds from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.