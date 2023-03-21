Deborah (Deb) L. Pientok, 55, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Deb was born September 5, 1967, in Mondovi, WI to James Bursaw and Linda Griese. She grew up in Independence, WI and would go on to graduate from Chippewa Valley Technical College with an Associate Degree in Nursing. She was a nurse in the Eau Claire area for the better part of her 27 year career. Deb married Jerome Pientok on September 1, 1989, in Superior, WI.

Besides her nursing hat, Deb was known by the many hats she wore during her 55 years of life. Not only was she a wife, mother, daughter, and friend, she was an avid gardener, known for creating the most delicious spaghetti sauces, and salsas, fresh from the garden, and canning pickles which were sweet and spicy; just like her personality.

Deb spent the last few years residing at Tomah, WI on the family cranberry marsh. She enjoyed fishing on the ponds at the marsh, gardening, crocheting blankets, cooking hearty meals for 30 workers on the marsh during the harvest season, as well as raising squirrels, puppies, kittens, horses, cows, and raccoons over the years. Deb held such a passion for animals she was planning to open a shelter named Deb’s House for Dogs.

She is remembered for her loving and compassionate demeanor which aided her in becoming a well-respected nurse and a beloved family member. Enjoying her time outside, she was always proud of her garden’s yield and would not have traded a breath of fresh air for anything. Deb’s spirited, witty personality was also noted to be second to none as she enjoyed exchanging jokes with everyone.

Deb lived an eventful life as a world traveler, and a mother of several animals in her lifetime. Anyone who has ever met her knew her to be extremely passionate in her endeavors. She will be dearly missed by friends and family alike, and will be remembered fondly.

She is survived by her husband Jerome Pientok, and two sons Nathan and Matthew Pientok of Eau Claire, WI. She is also survived by her mother Linda Griese of Independence, WI, father James Bursaw of Mondovi, WI, and siblings David, Tammy, and Jeremy, brothers and sisters in law Jim and Joan Gunderson of Eau Claire, Gene and Lana Pientok of Whitehall, WI and Edward and Judy Fisher of DeForest, WI. Preceded in death by stepfather Roger Middleton of Independence, WI, grandfather Donald Boudreau, grandmother Louise Frueh of Augusta, WI, grandfather August Griese of Osseo, WI, grandmother Viola Bielefeldt of Cochrane, WI, and grandfather Olie Bursaw of Mondovi, WI. Also proceed in death by mother-in-law Belva Kleppen and father-in-law Alfred Pientok of Independence, WI.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorials be directed to Bob’s House for Dog’s, E3015 County Rd HH, Eleva, WI 54738.

A celebration of life service will take place at 11 am on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Jacob’s Well Church, 989 122nd St, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729. Visitation will take place at the church on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 9:30 am until the time of service. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.

Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.