Delores Sophia Oliver, age 90, of Mondovi, formerly of Rock Falls, WI passed away peacefully at the Homeplace in Mondovi on December 23, 2021. Delores was born August 27, 1931, to Andrew and Blanche (Kendall) Oliver in Chatfield, Minnesota. She attended school in Chatfield and on October 15, 1949, she married Loren Funk. To this union 3 children were born. Delores was a homemaker and also assisted her husband with Loren Funk Trucking. Later they divorced.

On March 5, 1975, she married Lloyd Papenfus in Sterling, CO. On September 26, 1977, they moved to Rock Falls, WI. They were members of Rock Creek Lutheran Church. Lloyd passed away January 8, 2007. Delores moved to The Homeplace in Mondovi, WI in 2018.

Delores is survived by her children; Sue (John Dose) Engen of Lake City, MN, Judy Affeldt of Harmony, MN and Bill (Mary) Funk of Chatfield, MN. Her step children; Gary (Sue) Papenfus of Nelson, WI and Ron (Marilyn) Papenfus of Dodge Center, MN. Delores is also survived by twelve grandchildren Jody (Dennis) Solberg and Steve (Donia) Engen, Jennifer McKnight (and the late Dennis), and April Affeldt, Teresa (David) Adamson, Bradley (Julie Hebert) Funk and Daniel (Laura) Funk. Great grandchildren, Andrew Richardson, Amber Richardson, Jenessa (Dylan) Stoen, Dustin Solberg, Taylor (Brady) Richardson and Logan (Courtney) Richardson, Emily, Alyssa, Spencer and Annie Engen, Hailey Winslow, Avah Hove and Asher, Nora and Finlee Adamson, Harper and Hendrix Funk. Step grandchildren Jenny (Gary) McDonough, Kenny (Kim) Papenfus, Kevin (JoDean) Papenfus, Terry (Holly) Papenfus, Tammy (Dan) Hager, Jodi (Keith) Eick, Cheryl (David) DeWitt, Kim (Jason) Simons, and special grandson Mike Papenfus, his wife Missy and their son Monty and 22 step great-grandchildren, and one sister-in-law Carolyn Oliver, and many special nieces and nephews.

Delores left this earthly life with Jesus, his arms wide open welcoming her home for a joyous Christmas reunion with those who preceded her in death, her parents Andrew and Blanche Oliver, her spouse Lloyd, siblings Betty Knutson, Shirley Kappers and Robert Oliver.

The family is especially thankful to The Homeplace staff for their exceptional care and loving ways which showed in everything they did for our Mother. She was treated as family. Mayo Hospice for the loving care of our Mom, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

A memorial gathering and service will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Talbot Family Funeral Home in Mondovi visitation from 1:00 PM to 3:00PM with the service at 3:00 PM. There will be a family burial in the spring at Rock Falls Cemetery.