Dennis C. Reinhardt, 77, of Osseo (formerly of Nelson and Eau Claire), died peacefully March 25, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, with his wife Janet and daughter Vicky by his side. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Dennis was born October 19, 1945, to Kenneth R. and Mabel C. (Davis) at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire. After graduation from Durand High School in 1963, Dennis joined the United States Navy in 1965 and proudly served through 1969; after the Navy, he came back home to the family farm in Cascade Valley in Nelson township.

On December 16, 1972, Dennis married the love of his life, Janet. They recently celebrated their 50th anniversary. Their only daughter, Vicky, was born April 14, 1976. Dennis and Janet farmed until 1986 and he began his second career as an automotive mechanic. He worked at various auto shops including Sears. After becoming disabled, he retired from mechanic work in July 2001. He then started his own business, Denny’s Gun Repair.

Dennis was proud of his service in the Navy and being a veteran. He was a member of Carl Nelson American Legion Post 324 in Osseo. He was a member of the Durand United Methodist Church. He loved the outdoors and to go deer hunting, turkey hunting and fishing, especially with family members. He was a huge supporter of the clubs that promoted the outdoors and wildlife conservation. He was member of the Osseo Rod & Gun, where he served as a past president; The Associated Clubs of Trempealeau County; he served as an area director for the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation and was a member of the Osseo chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation. He was always a farm boy at heart and loved John Deere tractors. It was great thrill for him to collect toy John Deere tractors, especially the ones he and his family used on the farm in the Cascade Valley. Most of all, he loved to spend time with his wife and daughter, and with family and friends.

Surviving Dennis is his wife of 50 years, Janet and his daughter Vicky, of Osseo; his brothers David (Janice) Reinhardt of Wausau and Donn Reinhardt of Kellogg, Minn.; sisters-in law Lois (Bob Oesau) Gerth of Buffalo City, Linda (Terry) Loesel of Alma, Cindy (Jim) Finley and Patsy Dillon of Bloomington, Minn.; brothers-in-law Dan Kircher of Pepin, Dave Steiner and James Steiner, both of Alma; and many nieces and nephews.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, his parents-in-law, his brother Dean, his sister-in-laws Bonnie Reinhardt and Susie Kircher, his brothers-in-law Dean and Paul Steiner, and niece Carla Kelley.

A private family service will be held Thursday, March 30, 2023, with burial will be in Cascade Cemetery in rural Nelson. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.