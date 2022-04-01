Dennis Ray Mikesell, 73, of rural Eleva, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at his home. He was born September 6, 1948, in Mondovi, WI; son of Harley and Frances (Bucklew) Mikesell.

He graduated from the American School of Chicago. Following school, Dennis joined the United States Army.

Dennis was a long-time employee of Marten Transport. He was a jack of all trades, who loved visiting with his family and friends.

He is survived by his children, Dawn Mikesell of Rochester, MN, Kevin Mikesell of Kellogg, MN, Julie (Jason) Drake of Wabasha, MN, Sarah Hays of Rochester, MN; four grandchildren, Sean Mikesell, Lexi Drake, Connor Drake, Thomas Hays; one great-grandchild, Kaiden Mikesell; siblings, Janet (Doug) Minett, John Mikesell, Glen Mikesell, Barbara (Larry) Andrews and Cheryl Mikesell.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harley and Frances (Bucklew) Mikesell; two daughters, Diane and Denise.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Kjentvet- Smith Funeral Home in Mondovi is assisting the family.