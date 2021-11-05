Diane Marie Reglin, age 72, of Cream (rural Alma) passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse.

Diane was born on June 24, 1948, to Oscar and Alvera (Lash) Hansen.

She attended Cochrane-Fountain City Schools and graduated with the C-FC class of 1966. On July 20, 1968, Diane was united in marriage to Jeffrey Reglin at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waumandee.

Diane was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Cream before transferring to Christ Lutheran Church in Cochrane following the closing of the Zion Church.

Diane was a lady that had a deep devotion to her family. From the day that she became one with Jeff, they brought two loving children into their lives. Diane’s life revolved around them and providing the most loving and nurturing home she could. As time moved forward, Diane saw her life become even more fulfilled when she became “grandma”. Diane thought the world of her grandchildren as they thought the world of her.

Diane will be sadly missed by her husband of the past 52 years, Jeff Reglin; children, Tim (Faith McFarlin) Reglin and Kristy (Andrew) Armstrong; two precious grandchildren, Bethany Reglin and Kemper Armstrong; two brothers, Dave (Cindy) Hansen and Michael (Renee) Hansen; sister in law, Joyce Ganz; also by other family members and many dear friends.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Alvera Hansen.

A graveside service for both family and friends was held on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Cream, WI with Pastor Mark Wilde officiating.

Talbot Family Funeral Home of Alma, WI assisted the family with arrangements