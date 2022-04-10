Dick Allen McGee, age 79, passed away peacefully, October 2, 2022, at home surrounded by his family after a 9+ year courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Whitehall, WI on July 7, 1943, the son of Edward “Jack” and Rhodell McGee. He was the 3rd oldest of 16 children.

Dick attended Alma and Gilmanton schools, graduating from Gilmanton High School in 1961. He worked at several farms starting in grade school continuing through high school. After graduating high school, Dick went to Milwaukee and lived with his aunt and uncle. Dick did factory and construction work until he joined the Army National Guard and spent the next 6 years serving. He was in the 128th infantry, retiring as Sergeant E5 in charge of ammunition. It was during this time that Dick met and married his true love, Gail Cook, in 1967. In 1971, their oldest daughter, Michele, was born. Their second daughter, Jamie, was born in 1973. The girls were Dick’s pride and joy!

Dick was a super salesperson, working for Jackson Lumber Harvester and Bark River Culvert and Equipment. Dick won Salesman of the Year at Bark River, plus many other awards. He worked over 35 years at Jackson Lumber Harvester, selling equipment and traveling extensively through the United States and several other countries. He loved his work!

Dick also loved hunting, fishing, golfing, camping, and spending time in Florida at his condo. Dick loved his Lord and Savior, his church and church family at Grace Baptist, and so enjoyed his men’s Bible study on Monday nights. He loved his family and wonderful grandchildren. Dick was a generous, kind and giving person, always willing to help anyone in need.

Many thanks to Dr. Lalich and staff at Prevea for their wonderful care and support.

Dick is survived by his wife of 55 years, Gail McGee of Eau Claire, daughter Michele (Chris) Mueller of Eau Claire, daughter Jamie (Timothy) Smith of Two Rivers, granddaughters Hallie Mueller of Chicago and Lindsey Mueller of Eau Claire, and grandson Andrew Mueller of Eau Claire; his siblings, Dean (Sally) McGee of Mondovi, Mary McGee of Mondovi, Jim (Linda) McGee of Mondovi, Nancy Winberg of Mondovi, Donna (Kenneth) Schmitt of Campbellsport, Larry (Barb) McGee of Strum, Dixie (Joe) Kaehne of Campbellsport, Terry (Kim) McGee of Mondovi, Bill McGee of Mondovi, Bob (Dixie) McGee of Mondovi and Joy Kellner of Gilmanton; sisters-in-law, Shirley McGee of West Bend, Joy McGee of Eau Claire, Beth (Steve) Segerstrom of Mondovi; brothers-in-law, Daniel (Doris) Cook of Eau Claire, and David (Lynn) Cook of Chippewa Falls; also by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and countless amazing friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Edward (Jack) & Rhodell McGee; parents-in-law Roger & Florence Cook; sister & brother-in-law Jean & Stan Quale; three brothers, Dale McGee, Randy McGee, and Shawn McGee; brothers-in-law Dwight Winberg & Jon Steinke and his niece, Pam McGee.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Grace Baptist Church, Lake Hallie. A visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the hour of the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials in the name of Dick be made to “family wishes”. The Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi is assisting with arrangements. Please share a memory of Dick or express your words of comfort for his family at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com