Donald Duane Gehrke, age 74, of Modena, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Dove West Health Center in Eau Claire, WI.

He was born on August 10, 1947, the son of the late Arnold and Lillian (Krenzke) Gehrke.

Don attended and graduated from Gilmanton High School.

Don was married to Fern Lovely and to this union, two children were born. They later divorced.

He was employed at Buffalo Valley Contractors and Double D Builders before he started a career at Ashley Furniture, working until his health forced him into early retirement.

In Don’s earlier life, he enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially hunting deer, pheasants and squirrels. Don also liked time socializing with his family and friends.

He is survived by his two children, Wendy (Ron Doeden) Gehrke of Mondovi and Chad (Mandy Dale) Gehrke of Modena; grandchildren, Coy Myren, Krystina Brantner, Chloe Rongholt and Zac Gehrke; one great grandson, Dawson; two sisters, Betty Riemann and Marietta (Roger) Buchholz; also by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Besides his parents, Don was preceded in death by his brother, David Gehrke and brother in law, Jim Riemann.

A celebration and gathering to celebrate Don’s life will be held at a later date.

Please direct memorials in Don’s name to W1212 Gehrke Rd Alma WI 54610. Talbot Family Funeral Home and Scenic Rivers Cremation Center of Mondovi assisted Don’s family with arrangements.