Donald Henry Berger, 87, of Mondovi, WI, died Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Dove Health Care in Eau Claire, WI. He was born April 21, 1935, in rural Nelson; son of Frank and Mary (Zierl) Berger.

He attended school in Lima and helped on the family farm. Don served six years in the United States Army National Guard. He worked 25 years at Pope & Talbot in Eau Claire and various jobs, farming and driving truck.

Don enjoyed gardening, playing cards and dancing at Fournier’s ball room in Eau Claire.

He is survived by his four sisters, Rosella Schulner Ableidinger of Eau Claire, Hazel Berger (Gail Felton) of Eau Claire, Jean Skroch of Cornell, Pat Bignell (Dave Sievwright) of Arkansaw; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-lawS, Willard Schulner, Gene Ableidinger, Giles Skroch, and Don Bignell.

Visitation was from 10:00 am- 11:00am on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Mondovi, with a prayer service at 11:00 am with Father Emmanuel Asamoah-Bekoe officiated. A burial with military honors followed at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Mondovi.

