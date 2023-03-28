On Friday, March 10, 2023, Donna Mae Phoenix, loving wife and mother of 5 children, passed away at the age of 85.

Donna was born on April 2nd 1937, in Mondovi, Wi. Daughter of Robert and Ida Becker.

Donna graduated from Mondovi High School in Mondovi, Wisconsin. in 1955 ,and married Arthur Frank Phoenix in 1959, and celebrated 38 years of marriage before the passing of her husband Arthur in 1997.

Five children were born in this union, son, Nicholas Arthur Phoenix of Jacksonville, Fla. Daughters, Kimberly Mae Ryan and her husband, Anthony, of North Fort Myers, Fla, Dawn Christine Phoenix (Preceded in death in 1966), Kelly Nadine Burgess and Robert (Preceded in death 2019) of Cape Coral, Fla. Karlene Donna Foronda and her husband (Robert) of North Fort Myers, Fla.

Donna was also survived by 11 Grandchildren, Joseph, Timothy, Nicole, Jessica, Melissa, Elijah, Anthony, Christina, Meledie, Josiah and Dallas and 14 Great grandchildren, Zhovon, Lillian Zane, Cal, Madison, Korey, Preston, Raegan, Levi, DemiLee, Ryleigh, Kayson, Gracie and Karrick.

In addition, Donna is also survived by her Twin Sister Doris Becker (Bautch) and Betty Becker (Alderman)and many other families and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at Unity of Fort Myers in the Chapel at 11120 Ranchette Road Fort Myers, Fla. 33966 on Sunday April 16th 2023, at 1:00. with Rev. Crystal Muldrow officiating the service.

