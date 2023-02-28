Doris Mae Yarrington, one day short of 94 years of age, passed away at her home on February 25, 2023.

Doris was born in Mondovi, WI to Clarence and Anna (nee Anderson) Gunderson on February 26, 1929. She was united in marriage to Ken Arlan Yarrington in Mondovi on September 25, 1948. They had lived in Racine since 1950. Doris was employed as a waitress at the Salad Bowl and Prime Steakhouse for 25 years retiring in 1975.

Doris was a faithful member of the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. She was also an active member of the Sons of Norway, going to meetings, dinners, and participating in crafting. Her hobbies were sewing, crocheting, and embroidering. She also enjoyed bowling, polka dancing, photography, and traveling with her husband after retirement. Their travels included family vacations to Washington D.C., the World Fair in Montreal, and Las Vegas. However, they enjoyed taking bus trips within the States, especially to visit family.

Doris will be lovingly remembered by her children: Larry (Jeannette) Yarrington, and Betty Erbe and her husband Ken Rubin; grandchildren: Carrie (Bob Hess) Krause, Scott (Lori) Yarrington Sr., Dan Erbe, and Julie (Eon) Dinauer; great grandchildren: Anna, Morgan, Scott Jr., Jace, Zephyr, Leif, and Alyssa; great-great grandson, Mason; sister-in-law, Kathy Gunderson; and nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Anna Gunderson; husband, Ken Yarrington on May 17, 2009; son-in-law, Alan Erbe; grandson, Nicholas Krause; grandson-in-law, Paul Krause; and brothers, Richard and Roger Gunderson.

A celebration of Doris’ life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home, 1212 Lathrop Ave., Racine, WI 53405, beginning with a visitation on Friday evening, March 3, 2023, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. A second visitation will occur at the funeral home on Saturday morning, March 4, 2023, from 10:00 am until the time of the ceremony at 11:00 am. A service of committal will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio Street, Racine, WI 53405. Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to share online condolences, memories, and stories about Doris.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Regina of Hospice Alliance for her compassion and concern for Doris and her family.