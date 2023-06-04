Douglas J. Czaplewski, age 73, of Buffalo City, WI, passed away peacefully with his wife and sons at his side, on March 18, 2023, at Gunderson Health System, LaCrosse, WI, after a 19 month battle with pancreatic cancer. Doug was born in April of 1949, in Milwaukee, WI to Lawrence and Hilda Czaplewski. Doug is survived by his wife of 41 years, Jeannie (nee Grenz); by his favorite fishing and hunting partners, his sons, Ryan (Dana) of Brookfield, WI and Lucas (Katherine) of Port Washington, WI; and by his grandchildren, Kamryn Leigh Heipp and Weston and Dakota Czaplewski, to whom he was their special “Buppa”. He is further survived by his brother, Gregory (Linda) of Chandler, AZ and his sister, Janice Young of West Bend, WI; sisters-in-law and brothers -in- law, Cheryl (Ronald) Hicks of Norfolk, VA and Jeffrey (Judy) Grenz of Combined Locks, WI. Half-sister in law, Carla (Mark) O’Laughlin and her mother Linda Grenz along with his special cousin Mary Kay Ehleiter. He also leaves behind many nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and former teammates. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws and brother-in-law, Leroy Young.

Doug spent his life dedicated to family; whether it be as a son, brother, husband, father or grandfather, he had everyone’s back and would have done anything for anyone. He was especially proud of his two sons, who grew up to be exceptional young men. Doug loved to tease and joke around, and his hearty laugh will be sorely missed. Doug was a gifted athlete and excelled at many sports. From quarterbacking his high school football team to being the second baseman for the Milwaukee Schlitz professional softball team, he did it all and did it well. His love of the outdoors wasn’t only about hunting and fishing. He was always taking on new projects and tending to his yard, gardens, flowers, and bees. He never took for granted being able to live on the banks of the Mississippi River on Spring Lake and all the joys it brought to him and his family.

Doug was a 1972 graduate of UW-LaCrosse, a retiree of the Milwaukee County Parks Department, a member of the Alma Rod and Gun Club, and until his illness, a volunteer ambulance driver.

A Visitation and Celebration of Doug’s life will be held on Saturday, April 15th, 2023, from 10:00am-12:00pm at Eernisse Funeral Home located at 1167 Washington Avenue, Cedarburg, WI 53012. Since Doug loved a good party, toasting Doug and words of remembrance will begin at 12:00pm

If desired, memorial contributions in Doug’s name can be made to either Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, Inc., P.O. Box 867, Menomonee Falls, WI 53052 or to Scenic Valley Emergency Medical Services, 102 East 5th Street, Cochrane, WI 54622.

The family would like to thank the entire staff of the Oncology and I/R departments at Gunderson Health System for their compassionate care over the last year and a half.

The Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com