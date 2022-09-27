Dr. James “Jim” Fricke, of Onalaska, was happily greeted by his Creator on August, 18, 2022, at the age of 90.

Jim was born in Chicago, IL to Rev. Harry and Lillian Fricke. He attended Valparaiso University where he met his wife of 66 years, Leona (Lee).

Jim worked in education as a teacher, principal and superintendent. Jim was a Korean War vet and will be buried in the Veterans’ Cemetery in Preston MN.

He is survived by his wife, Lee; his children: Chris (Bill) Cox, New York; Lynn (Steve) Hackbarth, Silver Lake, MN; Dave (Chris ) Fricke, Kenosha, WI; and Peggy (Rick) Duellman, Fountain City, WI; and his 11 grandchildren including Kate, Elizabeth, Suzanne and Hilary Duellman of Fountain City, WI.

To view his obituary in its entirety, please visit the funeral home’s website atwww.couleecremation.com.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, from 2:00-4:00PM at Elmer’s Auto and Toy Museum, W903 Elmer’s Rd, Fountain City, WI, if you would like to extend your sympathy.