Dylan Patrick Passa, age 17, of Mondovi affectionatly known to many as “Dyl” “Dyl Pickle” or even “Dylie Bopper”, passed away on Wednesday September 22, 2021, with his loving family at his side at Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis, MN

Dylan was born on April 5, 2004, in Eau Claire. He was, and always will be, the loving son of Heather (Kutchera) and Nathan Teigen.

Dylan just began his senior year of high school at Mondovi and he will be remembered for his large stature yet larger heart.

He was currently working at Menard’s East as a front end worker…and while working, if he saw you and knew you, Dylan would always come and say hi.

Dylan enjoyed using his intuitive mind while working on projects like fixing and repairing engines of all kinds. He had a love for history, especially World War II. He also enjoyed deer hunting, although the hunt was more about the social aspect and being with his family than actually “bagging the buck”.

His passion was fishing. Dylan would drive 30 minutes just to fish for 15 minutes. His love of fishing was inspired by his “Uncle Tone” and their tackle boxes were beginning to look quite similar. Dylan’s time spent in Green Bay with his uncle fishing for walleye were not only memorable for Dylan, but also for Uncle Tone and the rest of his family. Dylan, who had a fun night fishing on the Fox River, proudly nicknamed himself the “Donkey Slayer” for the walleye caught that night.

Dylan and his mom spent the first 10 years of his life traveling. He became quite the little travel companion as they not only lived in Hawaii for a year, but visited such places as Disneyworld, the Everglades, Key West, Island of Victoria, British Columbia, CA, Seattle Washington, South Dakota and Jamaica.

Dylan will be forever remembered as a young man with a sensitive heart. He loved his family, especially his mom, Heather, and was her protector. Dyl was also the best big brother to his sisters and gave the best bear hugs.

Dylan will be forever missed and in the hearts of his mom and dad, Heather and Nathan; 2 sisters, Abby and Anna; half sister, Allison; maternal grandparents, Patrick and Patti Kutchera of Fairchild; paternal grandparents, Duane & Vicki Teigen and Betty & Dan Staab all of Mondovi; maternal great grandparents, Karen and Garry Gunderson of Fairchild; paternal great grandparents, Ruth and Bert Hagman of Mondovi; his uncle Tony “Tone” Kutchera of Green Bay; also by many other relatives, close friends and classmates.

A gathering for the community, classmates and family will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a service starting at 7:00 PM at the Mondovi High School football field. In case of inclement weather, the gathering and service will be relocated to the High School multi purpose room. Dylan’s family has asked that all come dressed like Dylan. A flannel shirt, jeans and cowboy boots if you have them.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dylan’s name may be directed to the Alliance Bank of Mondovi.

Please share a memory of Dylan or express your words of comfort at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com