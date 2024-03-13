Edward “Ed” L. Kirschner, age 65, of Altoona, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Ed was born on October 10, 1958, to Alvin and Olive (Symitczek) Kirschner in Arcadia, Wisconsin. He attended and graduated from Mondovi High School. He worked as a carpenter by trade for most of his life.

Ed is survived by his siblings, Rose (Bill), Sue, Bill (Ann), Brenda (Brad); his mother Olive, as well as many nieces and nephews as well as special friend, Rhonda Bauer.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin; a brother, Allen; stepdad, Donald.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Chippewa Valley Cremation Services