Edward Earl Luther, age 82, of the Town of Alma, Buffalo County, WI, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Ed was born on February 2, 1940, the son of the late William and Vera (Metcalf) Luther.

A celebration of Ed’s life will be held later this year at the place he loved and cherished, his farm on County Road N.

A full story of Ed’s life and the date of Ed’s celebration will be announced when planned and can be read at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com

