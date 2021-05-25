Edward Floyd Felton Jr., 75, of Strum, WI, passed away at Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge, Osseo, WI Tuesday May 18th of complications from pneumonia and lung cancer.

Edward was born April 21, 1946, in Eau Claire, the son of Edward Floyd Sr. and Norma (Gunderson) Felton. Edward the sixth out of seven children. He graduated in 1966 at Memorial High School in Eau Claire. Shortly after graduation, Ed enlisted in the United States Army and was honorably discharged from the National Guard August 1978. Ed worked various jobs at feed mills but spent many years as a truck driver.

Ed married twice in his life. His first marriage ended in divorce, however they had one son, his only child Steve Felton. Ed’s second wife died of cancer. Ed shared the last 7 years with his significant other, Heather Thompson. Together, they frequented garage sales, thrift shops, and many road trips. He collected clocks and restored old watches with Heather.

Ed was a very social person and many in the area knew him, especially at the White Pig in Mondovi. Ed later re-established his relationship with his son Steven and his family who affectionately called him “Pops”. He became very fond of his older grandsons Jesse and Andrew who got to spend a lot of time with him. Although his health wasn’t so good recently he still loved being around the younger sets of grandchildren.

Ed was preceded in death by his mother, his father, his brothers Lauren Felton, Donald Felton, and his sister Marlys Berg.

Ed was survived by his son Steven (Frances) Mason of Whitehall; grandsons Jesse Juaire and Andrew Mason of Rochester, MN; sister Hazel (Gary) Rud of Eleva; and brothers Roger (Marion) Felton of Eau Claire and Gail (Hazel Berger) Felton of Eleva; and numerous nephews and nieces, but shared a special bond with his nephew Robert Berg.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the White Pig in Mondovi, WI, on Saturday June 12, 2021, from 1-3:00 P.M. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

The Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home has been entrusted