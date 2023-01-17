Eileen Scyphers, 92, of Mondovi, WI passed away January 8th, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.

Born November 24, 1930, to John and Hannah (Hanson) Anderson in Dover Township, Buffalo County, WI.

In 1938, the family moved to a large dairy farm near Gilmanton where she spent her youth and attended Oak Grove Grade School.

She graduated from Gilmanton High School and went on to Buffalo County Teachers College where she earned a teaching degree. After teaching for a couple of years locally, she moved to Minneapolis, MN and was employed at Honeywell where she worked for over 40 years before her retirement.

Eileen was married briefly which ended in divorce. She did not have children.

After retirement, she settled in Mondovi where she lived out her days enjoying spending time with family and friends. Everyone who interacted with Eileen were warmed by her kindness and generosity. She loved sharing stories and never knew a stranger. Eileen also had a quick wit and dry humor. She kept long close friendships in Minneapolis and loved visiting with them for lunch dates, outings, and shopping. She learned to play the piano as a young woman and loved sitting at the piano up to her last days.

Eileen especially loved Thanksgiving and Christmas. She was happiest when her little house was packed full of family, laughing, chatting and eating. She put in much effort to be sure everyone had a gift, a smile and a full stomach.

She is survived by her brother, Linden Anderson (Diane), many nieces, nephews, 2nd nieces and nephews and even 3rd nieces and nephews. All whom she adored and treated like her own children.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Donations in her name in lieu of flowers can be made at Mondovi Area Food Pantry, 125th E Hudson St, Mondovi 54755

Services for Eileen will be held, Saturday, January 21st, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church, Mondovi. Visitation will be at 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Lookout Lutheran Cemetery Mondovi, WI. Talbot Family Funeral Homes of Mondovi assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com