Ellouise Ann White, age 65, of Watertown passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, surrounded by family at her residence.

Ellouise Ann White was born October 16, 1957, in Winona, MN, the daughter of Levi Boettcher and Patricia Lambrecht. She graduated from Cochrane-Fountain City High School and later from the nursing program at Winona Technical College.

Ellouise worked as an LPN at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Wabasha, MN, where she later retired. She was a skilled nurse who took great pride in caring for others.

Ellouise had a knack for sewing. Following retirement, she opened her own business, “Ellies Sewing Dolls and Such”. Ellouise loved gardening. She had a green thumb and rescued many plants. She also delighted in cooking and developed many delicious recipes.

Ellouise adored traveling. Her travels took her to Germany where she learned some of the native language. She passed on the phrase “ich liebe dich” (I love you) to her children. She had a love for the mountains and natural landmarks like the Grand Canyon.

Ellouise cherished time with family and friends and her faith in God. She was a very strong and passionate soul and had an immense positive impact on whomever she met. One of her great strengths was encouraging others. Her wit and charm always put a smile on someone’s face. Ellouise raised her children to be kind, respectful, honest, sensitive and to love Jesus above all. She was absolutely adored by her grandchildren and will be forever missed.

Ellouise was preceded in death by her son Matthew White; mother and step-father Patricia and Wallace Lambrecht; father Levi Boettcher; nephew James Highland; niece Krystal Highland; sister Jean Venovich.

Ellouise is survived by her loving family: children Isabel (Anthony) Buss of Apple Valley, Jeremiah (Katie) White of Sparta, WI; grandchildren Kevin White, Alex White, Remington Keeler, Cayden White, Macy White; brothers Dave (Wanda) Boettcher of Hibbing, Bill (Sandy) Boettcher of Alma, WI; sister Joyce Boettcher of Minneapolis; nieces and nephews Holly and Eric Boettcher, John and Jessica Boettcher; several cousins, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, January 28, 2023, with a memorial service to follow at 12:00 PM at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, 340 N Highway 35 in Alma, WI. Officiating will be Tom Elliott.

Online memories or condolences may be sent to www.talbotfuneralhomes.com